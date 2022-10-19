Mississippi State freshman lineman Sam Westmoreland dies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State says freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18. Westmoreland was an industrial technology major from Tupelo who would have turned 19 on Friday. The news release announcing Westmoreland’s death did not provide details but said the school was working with the athletic department, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office to determine facts and would not comment further. MSU coach Mike Leach said the athletics family was heartbroken by Westmoreland’s death, which he called sudden. Westmoreland was listed on the roster for the Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference game Saturday at No. 6 Alabama but had not played this season, according to game notes.

