Morant’s 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime in the season opener for both teams. Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while reserve Cam Reddish added 22 points. Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. The Grizzlies took a 115-112 lead on Tyus Jones’ 3-pointer with 47.7 seconds left. Evan Fournier had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his shot from the left corner was off the mark.

