Moutet uses some trickery to beat Nardi in Naples

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Corentin Moutet drew whistles from the crowd when he showed off with a bit of trickery as he rallied past 19-year-old Italian wild card Luca Nardi 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round of the Napoli Cup. In the second-set tiebreaker, Moutet faked hitting an overhead by swinging his racket through the air then won the point with a drop shot instead. Also on the outdoor hard courts of the Tennis Club Napoli, sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez defeated home favorite Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 7-6 (3) to end an 11-match losing streak; and Roberto Carballes Baena beat Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 and will next face second-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.