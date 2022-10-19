Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court. He scored 20 points and picked off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener. Murray also dished out 11 assists to give the Hawks a potent 1-2 punch in the backcourt along with Trae Young. Young had 23 points and 13 assists, teaming with Murray to give a glimpse of how a pair of star point guards can co-exist. The rebuilding Rockets were led by Kevin Porter Jr, with 21 points.

