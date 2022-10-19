Núñez scores again as Liverpool beats West Ham 1-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Darwin Núñez is finally finding his scoring touch in his first season at Liverpool and it’s just in time for the World Cup. The Uruguay striker scored a first-half goal in a 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League and has now netted in three of his last four games. It’s his best scoring run since joining Liverpool. Núñez got in between defenders to rise and glance home a fine header from a left-wing cross by Kostas Tsimikas in the 22nd minute. Jarrod Bowen had a penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Liverpool backed up its win over Manchester City on Sunday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.