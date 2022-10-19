Philadelphia’s Blake, Glesnes earn MLS year-end awards

The Philadelphia Union’s Jakob Glesnes was named Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year and teammate Andre Blake was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Glesnes became the Union’s first player to start every game and play all 3,060 minutes for two consecutive regular seasons. Blake earned the season-ending honors for the third time, the most of any goalkeeper in league history. The Jamaican goalkeeper led the league in shutouts with 15 and the Union conceded just 26 goals.

By The Associated Press

