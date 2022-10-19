Raiders’ Davante Adams ready to move on, focused on Texans

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stepped to the lectern for his weekly press conference decked in all-black Fragment Air Jordan gear, with his backpack strapped on, and only five minutes to spare before team meetings. He used about four of them and had nothing more than Sunday’s opponent, the Houston Texans, on his mind. Speaking for the first time since being charged with assault for his shoving incident with a freelance photographer that immediately followed a tough loss in Kansas City on Oct. 10, Adams was asked if he had anything to add to the previous statements he made after the game and on social media.

