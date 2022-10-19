Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers’ slump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. Rodgers didn’t practice for a second straight Wednesday because of an injured right thumb but said afterward that it’s feeling better. He hurt the thumb while getting hit before he could attempt a desperation pass on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.

