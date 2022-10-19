Ronaldo not needed as Man United shows promise in EPL win

Manchester United and Liverpool are starting to show promise after slow starts to the Premier League. United produced possibly its most complete performance under Erik ten Hag to sweep past Tottenham in a 2-0 win and move into fifth place. Liverpool completed a redemptive week by beating West Ham 1-0 at Anfield, where three days earlier Jurgen Klopp’s team had seen off Manchester City by the same score. Liverpool is in seventh place and three points behind United. Chelsea was held 0-0 at Brentford, Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 and Southampton won 1-0 at Bournemouth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.