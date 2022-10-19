Saints, Cardinals try to shake early season struggles

The New Orleans Saints travel to face the Arizona Cardinals for a Thursday night game. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to get his fourth straight start while season-opening starter Jameis Winston recovers from back and ankle injuries. The Cardinals look forward to the return of three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins missed the first six games of the season after violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

