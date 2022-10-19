SEC Ambitions: Kentucky, others judged by March success

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari is long accustomed to being judged by how far his teams advance in the NCAA Tournament. The Southeastern Conference, and some of its other flourishing programs, can now relate. Teams like Kentucky, former No. 1 Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Alabama made quicker-than-expected exits last season, with the league’s March fortunes salvaged by Arkansas’ second straight Elite Eight run. Only the Razorbacks survived the opening weekend, while the other five SEC teams lost to double-digit seeds. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says sometimes the grind of SEC play can take a toll on teams.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.