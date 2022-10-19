SEC Ambitions: Kentucky, others judged by March success
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari is long accustomed to being judged by how far his teams advance in the NCAA Tournament. The Southeastern Conference, and some of its other flourishing programs, can now relate. Teams like Kentucky, former No. 1 Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Alabama made quicker-than-expected exits last season, with the league’s March fortunes salvaged by Arkansas’ second straight Elite Eight run. Only the Razorbacks survived the opening weekend, while the other five SEC teams lost to double-digit seeds. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says sometimes the grind of SEC play can take a toll on teams.