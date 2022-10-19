Steelers WR Johnson: no issues with Trubisky after dust-up

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson says he and quarterback Mitch Trubisky are fine following a confrontation at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets earlier this month. Johnson says he has no ill will toward Trubisky, who was benched in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets in what ended up a 24-20 loss to New York. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing anonymous sources, that Johnson challenged Trubisky to throw him the ball more. The newspaper reported Trubisky then got into an argument with Johnson. Johnson said both players are “passionate about the game” and that “stuff happens.” Johnson added he is cheering for Trubisky going forward.

