Suns rally from 22 points down to beat Mavericks 107-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Damion Lee made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from 22 points down in the third quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-105 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. Lee hit the contested 10-foot jumper for the win, capping a big fourth quarter that included a pair of 3-pointers. Dallas star Luka Doncic missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Doncic had 35 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.