The perfect, unbeaten ’72 Dolphins knew how losses felt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only 17-0 team in NFL history was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The perfect season. Except that team actually knew what it was like to lose games. The Dolphins lost three games in the preseason. They fell to Detroit and Green Bay in the first two exhibitions. They then lost to Washington in the fifth of their six preseason games. They wound up facing Washington again and winning in the Super Bowl.

