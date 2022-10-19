Tua Tagovailoa glad to be back after clearing protocols
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after missing the past two games. Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three. Tagovailoa said he remembers everything from that night up to the point he got tackled. He doesn’t remember being stretchered off the field.