AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistnat general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing. ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee. Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise. The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.