Belgium right back Meunier out with broken cheekbone

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says Belgium right back Thomas Meunier will be out for several weeks after surgery on a broken cheekbone but is hopeful of returning in time to play at the World Cup. Meunier was injured during Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Hannover 96 in the German Cup on Wednesday. Dortmund says he has already undergone a successful operation but won’t return to action for the team before the Bundesliga breaks for the World Cup in mid-November.

