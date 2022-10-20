Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has apologized for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” while he and Durant were discussing the difficulty of balancing a commitment to being highly successful athletes with life outside of sports. Brady told Durant on the podcast he looks at a football season like going off for a military deployment. He apologized saying: “In the end, we play a game and the military is defending our country. It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

