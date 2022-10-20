Brady, Bucs look to continue dominance against Panthers

It’s been a decade since a Tom Brady-led team has had a .500 record this deep into a season. But things could be ready to change. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is 4-0 against Carolina since joining the Bucs in 2020 with 10 touchdown passes and one interception. Tampa Bay has outscored the Panthers 150-63 in those four games. Brady threw for four touchdowns and ran for one during a pair of victories over the Panthers last season. Mike Evans has given the Panthers fits, particularly since the arrival of Brady. Evans had 89 yards receiving and two scores in the previous meeting and aims for his fourth game in a row with a TD catch against Carolina.

