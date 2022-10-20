Eberflus leans on past experience with Bears mired in skid

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus is leaning on his experience as he tries to get his struggling team pointed in a different direction. Chicago has lost three in a row heading into a Monday night matchup at New England. Eberflus remembers going from Toledo to Missouri under Gary Pinkel. It was an eye-opening experience transitioning from a MAC power to a struggling Big 12 team. Eberflus says the biggest lesson he learned from Pinkel was “to stay the course” and stick to principles. Missouri eventually developed into a winner. And Eberflus hopes the Bears do the same.

