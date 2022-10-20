Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa

LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard is out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa after less than a year in charge. The Birmingham club says Gerrard “has left the club with immediate effect” after a 3-0 loss at Fulham. Villa has just two wins after 11 league games and is one spot above the relegation zone. Gerrard was hired last November in a Premier League return that many expected would eventually lead to the manager’s role back at Liverpool. He played 710 matches at Liverpool and is widely regarded as one of its best players. He joined Villa after a 3½-year stint in Scottish soccer where as a first-time head coach he transformed the fortunes of Rangers.

