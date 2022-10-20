Gerrard’s Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard had only just finished telling interviewers he would fight on at Aston Villa when the announcement came. Aston Villa said Gerrard had “left the club with immediate effect” after a 3-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League. It felt particularly cruel that Gerrard would be thrust in front of the cameras to defend his position if, as appears, his fate had already been sealed the loss. Meanwhile Brendan Rodgers is providing a glimmer of hope to Leicester fans who were fearing the worst just a few weeks ago. A 2-0 win against Leeds moved Rodgers’ team off the foot of the Premier League and to within a point of Villa.

