Gophers, No. 16 Penn State both trying to get back on track
By The Associated Press
Minnesota will play at No. 16 Penn State on Saturday looking to get back into the Big Ten West race and avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2018. Penn State was pushed all over the field by No. 4 Michigan a week ago and can’t afford to lose any more ground in the East with No. 2 Ohio State visiting next week. A raucous night-time environment at Beaver Stadium is expected for this year’s “White Out” game.