Haas F1 inks MoneyGram to 3-year title sponsorship deal

Haas F1 has signed a three-year entitlement deal with MoneyGram that will begin next season. The partnership will rebrand the team as MoneyGram Haas F1. It matches the only American-owned team on the Formula One grid with global company headquartered in the United States. Haas has had a rough stretch with past sponsors and has Gene Haas has been forced to back his F1 teams largely through his tool machine company.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.