Jets’ Moore excused from practice for personal family matter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was excused from practice by the team to attend to a personal matter involving his family. Moore wasn’t seen during the early portion of practice Thursday that reporters can watch. Coach Robert Saleh briefly updated reporters on the sideline on the reason for Moore’s absence without providing further details. Moore recently expressed frustration in a series of Twitter posts with his suddenly limited role. He had no receiving targets last Sunday at Green Bay. A reporter pointed that out on Twitter and Moore responded in a quote-tweet that he also doesn’t understand.

