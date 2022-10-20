Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Rangers 3-2 for 1st win

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime and the San Jose Sharks beat the New York Rangers 3-2 for their first win of the season. Logan Couture and Radim Simek also scored for the Sharks, who got former Rangers coach David Quinn his first win after beginning the season a franchise-worst 0-5-0. James Reimer stopped 21 shots. Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers, who had beaten the Sharks seven straight times. Igor Shesterkin had 24 saves. In overtime, Timo Meier — playing in his 400th NHL game — went around the left side of the net sent a pass from behind to Karlsson, who fired it into the net on the right side before Shesterkin could slide over.

