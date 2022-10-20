Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland for sectarian slur
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty has been handed a 10-match ban by Scotland’s soccer federation for using a sectarian slur toward a fan. A video showed the 35-year-old Lafferty appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for Celtic. Celtic is the defending Scottish champion which traditionally is supported by people of Catholic faith. Lafferty was then heard using an expletive and derogatory term for Catholics and Irish nationalists. Lafferty played for Rangers across two spells. Rangers is Celtic’s fierce rival in Glasgow. He was given the ban by the Scottish Football Association for breaching two disciplinary rules.