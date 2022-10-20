Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebounds from ‘clásico’ loss

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needed only seven minutes to get back on track in the Spanish league. Barcelona rebounded from a loss to rival Real Madrid on Sunday by scoring three goals in a seven-minute span in the first half of a 3-0 win over Villarreal. Robert Lewandowski scored in the 31st and 35th minutes and Ansu Fati added to the lead in the 38th to give Barcelona the victory and move the Catalan club back within three points of defending champion Madrid. Madrid had taken its lead to six points after a 3-0 win at last-place Elche on Wednesday.

