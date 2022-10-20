McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax share the lead at the CJ Cup with a 65. Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim got most of the attention. They were one shot behind at 66. McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion who can reach No. 1 in the world this week with a win. Kim is the 20-year-old with two PGA Tour wins who has become popular with his peers. They matched birdies for much of the day at Congaree. McIlroy did it with his power. That includes one drive that reached the front of the green on the 366-yard 15th.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.