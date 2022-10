COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris knew he had a willing resource on campus if he needed it. He has talked to Dawn Staley, coach of the top-ranked South Carolina women’s team and a two-time national champion. Paris asked about her process that led to titles in 2017 and last April. Paris is taking over for Frank Martin, who had been South Carolina’s coach the previous decade.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.