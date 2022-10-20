No. 16 Penn State, Minnesota looking to rebound after losses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The No. 16 Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will face Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. They’re hoping a week of corrections will be enough to keep one lopsided loss from snowballing against another team that wants to run the ball as much as possible. The Gophers have lost two in a row and need a win to keep pace in the Big Ten West and avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2018. Minnesota enters the night-time environment at Beaver Stadium for the “White Out” game.

