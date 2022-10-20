No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin of FCS for homecoming

All the momentum the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers built by ending a 15-game skid to Alabama would be crushed if they turn in a flat performance Saturday. This is homecoming and the UT Martin Skyhawks play in the Football Championship Subdivision. UT Martin is having a good season and unbeaten in three Ohio Valley Conference games. This opportunity to play on a big stage could be significant motivation for the Skyhawks if they catch the Volunteers thinking back a week or looking ahead to looming Southeastern Confernce showdowns with No. 19 Kentucky or top-ranked Georgia.

By The Associated Press

