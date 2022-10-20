Olympic officials talk with 10 bidders for 2036 Summer Games

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it’s in talks with 10 potential candidates to host a future Summer Games. Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics has been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia and Qatar. IOC director general Christophe de Kepper did not identify any of the 10 projects addressing the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, South Korea. The 2036 Olympics is the next Summer Games available to be awarded in a mostly secretive process led by the IOC. It seeks to avoid both expensive public campaigning and a vote contested by multiple candidates.

