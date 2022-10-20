Rutgers and Indiana look to snap home and away losing runs

Rutgers will try to end a 21-game losing streak at home in Big Ten Conference games when it faces Indiana on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights have lost three in a row after opening the season with three straight wins. Indiana might be the perfect foe to end the run. The Hoosiers have lost seven straight conference road games since winning at Wisconsin in December 2020. Rutgers will be coming off a bye week. This also will mark the debut of Nunzio Campanile as the Scarlet Knights interim offensive coordinator. Sean Gleeson was fired during the bye week.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.