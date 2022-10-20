Sonny forecast at No. 8 TCU with Horned Frogs undefeated
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes and TCU have gotten halfway through their first regular season together still undefeated. The eighth-ranked Horned Frogs are 6-0 and have won three consecutive games over ranked opponents for the first time in school history. A win over No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night would put TCU alone atop the conference standings. Cornerback Josh Newton says Dykes is full of good energy. Dykes says it’s been a good half of the season so far, but knows the Frogs will be remembered for how the entire season plays out.