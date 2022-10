WONJU, South Korea (AP) — Andrea Lee has shot another bogey-free round of 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead of the BMW Ladies Championship. Lee had two birdies on the front nine of the second round before wrapping up another impressive day with back-to-back birdies on the last two holes for 12-under 132 overall. Overnight leader Atthaya Thitikul (71), Lilia Vu (66) and 16-year-old amateur Minsol Kim (70) share a three-way tie for second place.

