Beal’s late bank shot gives Wizards 102-100 win over Chicago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal’s leaning bank shot with 7.4 seconds remaining gave Washington a 102-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls in its first home game since the star guard signed his massive new contract to stay with the Wizards. Washington blew a 17-point third-quarter lead in its home opener, but with the game tied at 100 and the shot clock running down, Beal’s shot off the glass dropped through to give the Wizards the lead. Following a timeout, DeMar DeRozan’s 3-pointer was just off the mark for Chicago.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.