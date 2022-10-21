Domi scores in overtime as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in the Blackhawks’ home opener. Andreas Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago in its first game in six days. Mrazek made 15 stops before departing with an unspecified injury, and Alex Stalock had 10 saves in the third period and overtime. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which dropped its second straight game in overtime. Dylan Larkin and Pius Suter also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.

