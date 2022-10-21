Juventus beats Empoli 4-0 ahead of crucial European match

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus could be back on track after a dismal few weeks for the Bianconeri. Adrien Rabiot scored twice late on to add to goals from Weston McKennie and Moise Kean as they beat Empoli 4-0 for their second straight victory. Juventus is still seven points behind Serie A leader Napoli but it is a timely confidence boost ahead of the must-win match at Benfica in the Champions League. Anything but a win on Tuesday will see Juventus eliminated from the competition at the group stage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.