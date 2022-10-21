Lowry gets creative after accidental break of his putter
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Shane Lowry has done well at the CJ Cup considering he has used three putters. This wasn’t by choice. Lowry was taking his putter from the bag Thursday when it slipped from his hands. He tried to flick it with his foot and hit it at a point in the shaft that it snapped in half. He used a wedge for a putter the next few holes. And then his manager grabbed a putter from the members’ storage room. Lowry then drove to a golf store to get a replacement for Friday. All that, and he’s only four shots back.