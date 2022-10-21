Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and the Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 128-123 in a rematch of the teams’ first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.Jordan Poole made a backcourt steal from Bones Hyland and scored 14.7 seconds left to get Golden State within 124-123 then Bruce Brown dunked immediately. The Warriors had another chance and Klay Thompson missed a potential tying 3 from the top with 9.3 seconds left.

