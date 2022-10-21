Prince, Stokes shine as Tulsa rallies past Temple 27-16

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deneric Prince rushed for a career-high 231 yards, scoring on an 84-yard fourth-quarter run, and Tulsa rallied to beat Temple 27-16. It was also a big night for Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes. Stokes caught four passes for 37 yards, breaking a Golden Hurricane record that stood for nearly 60 years. Stokes needed 29 yards to pass Howard Twilley’s 3,343 career mark set from 1963-65. Temple jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Prince pulled Tulsa (3-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) within 10-7 when he caught an 18-yard scoring strike from Davis Brin with 9:40 left in the second quarter. Brin put together a 10-play, 86-yard drive, culminating with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hall with 11 seconds remaining to give the Golden Hurricane a 14-10 lead at the half.

