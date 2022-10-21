Russell Wilson questionable for Broncos’ game against Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say quarterback Russell Wilson is 50-50 for Sunday because of a pulled hamstring. Wilson got injured in the Broncos’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s shared snaps at practice this week with backup Brett Rypien and third quarterback Josh Johnson. Coach Nathaniel Hackett says that it’s likely going to be a game-day decision on Wilson. The 11-year pro has only missed three games in his career and those came last season when he broke a finger.

