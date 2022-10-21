Russian agency won’t publish doping verdict in Valieva case

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Anti-Doping Agency will treat the Kamila Valieva doping case which shook figure skating at the Winter Olympics as confidential and won’t publish a verdict. Valieva won Olympic gold in the team competition before finding out she tested positive for a banned substance before the Beijing Games. She appealed a provisional suspension and was allowed to skate in the women’s individual event and placed fourth. The investigation has continued in Russia since then. The Russian agency says it “does not intend to announce the date of the hearing, the ruling or other details of the case.” No medal ceremony was held in Beijing for the team event because of the uncertainty around whether Valieva was eligible to compete.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.