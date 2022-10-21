Russian soccer clubs challenge FIFA rule on player contracts

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian soccer clubs will challenge FIFA at sport’s highest court next month over emergency rules that let players suspend their contracts and leave since the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The Court of Arbitration for Sport set Nov. 21 for an appeal hearing. It’s been brought against FIFA by eight clubs including Russian champion Zenit St. Petersburg. The interim contract rules first applied by FIFA in March and renewed in June let players and coaches leave on loan to join clubs in other countries for the rest of the season.

