Sakkari onto semis in Mexico, qualifies for the WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Sixth-ranked Maria Sakkari defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open 1000 and clinch a place in the WTA Finals. Sakkari, seeded fourth, will take on Marie Bouzkova, who advanced after Anna Kalinskaya of Russia retired with the score 5-2 in favor of the Czech in the first set. Sakkari will play in the WTA Finals for the second straight year. The 27-year-old from Greece advanced to the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago.

