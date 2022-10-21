San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday’s game against New Mexico State will be played later this season after the Spartans mourn the death of Camdan McWright. The California Highway Patrol says the San Jose Unified School District bus had the green light when the 18-year-old McWright entered the crosswalk directly in the vehicle’s path. McWright died at the scene.

