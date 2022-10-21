Top-ranked Busta out of Napoli Cup, Berrettini progresses

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta has been eliminated from the Napoli Cup by Miomir Kecmanović. Busta had to pull double duty at the beleaguered tournament. He comfortably beat Fabio Fognini on Friday morning but couldn’t back that up as he went on to lose to the fifth-seeded Kecmanović 7-5, 6-2. The Serbian player will face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the semifinals after he emphatically beat Daniel Elahi Galan in two sets. The other semifinal pits home favorite Matteo Berrettini against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States. The second-seeded Berrettini cruised to a dominant victory over Taro Daniel. McDonald beat Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen in three sets.

