WNBA Coach of Year Curt Miller leaves Sun for Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-time WNBA Coach of the Year Curt Miller is the new coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after seven seasons with the Connecticut Sun. The Sparks announced the move in press release Friday. Miller led the Sun to two trips to the WNBA finals, including last season when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games in the best-of-five series. He was an assistant for the Sparks in 2015 before going to Connecticut. Miller replaces Derek Fisher, who was fired as coach and general manager after a 5-7 start to the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.