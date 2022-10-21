Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 2-0 on the young season. Cole Anthony, who missed Orlando’s season-opening loss at Detroit with an illness two nights ago, scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Magic dropped to 0-2.

